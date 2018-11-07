Organizers are calling the 55th annual Florida Seafood Festival a huge success after it went off without a hitch just weeks after Hurricane Michael devastated much of our area.
By all accounts the turnout was about the same as most years- with thousands of people came to Apalachicola to enjoy food, fun and music.
Event organizers said they hope the festival will kick start the local economy after Hurricane Michael and remind people that Franklin County is open for business.
As always the oyster eating and oyster shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.
The winner in the men’s oyster eating division was Chris Johnson of Tallahassee who ate 124 oysters in 15 minutes.
The winner in the women’s division was Keria Gibson of Perry who downed 82 oysters.
The Oyster Shucking contest was won by Honor Allen of Panama City who has won the contest numerous times.
He also won the U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion two years in a row, in 2016 and 2017 and came in 5th in the world championships in Galway Ireland this year.
His prize for winning at the Apalachicola festival this year is an all expense paid trip back to the national oyster shucking competition in Maryland.
http://live.oysterradio.com/