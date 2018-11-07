Sunday will be the final day for Hurricane Michael survivors to register for Operation Blue Roof.
The Blue Roof program provides a temporary covering of blue reinforced plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property affected by Hurricane Michael until permanent repairs can be made.
The program is available at no cost to eligible primary homeowners and landlords.
In order to take part, homeowners must sign a right of entry form that gives the Army Corps of Engineers permission to access your private property.
You can fill out the forms at the Port Saint Joe Library at 110 Library Drive in Port Saint Joe and at the Wewahitchka Information Center at 211 N State Road 71 in Wewahitchka.
The centers are open from 8 am till 6 pm local time.
Right of Entry collection for Operation Blue Roof will end on Sunday, Nov ember the 11th, at 6 p.m. local time for their locations.
