Thursday, November 8, 2018
There will be an FWC Hunter Safety Internet Completion Course in Liberty County this Saturday.
The course will be held Saturday morning, November the 10th at the Woodman of the World Camp in Hosford from 8am – 2pm
Students must complete the Internet course before coming to class and bring a copy of the final report from the online portion of the course.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge.
Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper.
An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
People interested in attending this course can register online at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.
