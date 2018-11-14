Legal Services of North Florida will have attorneys at the FEMA Disaster Relief Center at the Carrabelle Library every Wednesday.
Legal services attorneys as well as local volunteer attorneys will be available each Wednesday from 10 AM til 1pm.
The attorneys will be available to answer legal questions resulting from Hurricane Michael.
They will also have many legal brochures available to all participants as well.
The service is free.
The FEMA Disaster Relief Center is at the Carrabelle Public Library at 311 Saint James Ave. in Carrabelle.
The free legal services will be provided until the FEMA facility closes.
