The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has extended the application deadline for Disaster Unemployment Assistance to Friday, December the 7th.
Today was supposed to be the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance due to unemployment directly caused by Hurricane Michael for residents in 11 Florida counties hardest hit by the storm but the state has decided to allow for about 2 more weeks for people to apply
Disaster Unemployment benefits will be provided through April 13th as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster.
The purpose of disaster unemployment assistance is to help workers whose primary incomes are lost or interrupted by a federally declared disaster.
It differs from regular state unemployment insurance because it provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, loggers and employees who work on commission.
Individuals in the 12 counties designated for disaster assistance in Florida must first apply for regular unemployment insurance by visiting the Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity website or by calling 800-385-3920.
You can also apply in person t the local FEMA disaster recovery center at the Carrabelle library and at the library in Port St. Joe.
http://www.floridajobs.org/office-directory/division-of-workforce-services/reemployment-assistance-programs/disaster-unemployment-assistance
