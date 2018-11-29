Thursday, November 29, 2018

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 28, 2018

National Climate Assessment, Thanksgiving Whale Rescue, and More
NOAA Fish News
November 28, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS


Climate Report NOAA
New National Climate Assessment Report ReleasedThe newly released Fourth National Climate Assessment (Volume II), developed with significant NOAA Fisheries involvement, is an extensive scientific assessment of climate change impacts, risks, and adaptation in the United States.  NOAA Fisheries and partners are working to better understand, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of a changing climate on ocean resources and coastal communities through initiatives outlined in the NOAA Fisheries Climate Science Strategy.

NAS Coral Interventions review
National Academies Reviews Coral InterventionsNOAA commissioned the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to review the current state of coral reef intervention science to address the urgent crisis of coral reef decline. The first phase of their research report, Interventions to Increase the Resilience of Coral Reefs, is now available, and the final report will follow this summer.

MAFAC meeting
Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee NominationsNOAA seeks nominations to fill vacancies on our Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. MAFAC advises the Secretary of Commerce on living marine resource matters within the department's responsibility. Nominations for the 3-year terms are due December 24.

NMFS-Sea Grant Fellowship
NOAA Fisheries–Sea Grant Joint Fellowship –
Call for ApplicationsThe NOAA Fisheries–Sea Grant Joint Fellowship is a focused workforce development program to train highly qualified individuals in population and ecosystem dynamics and marine resources economics. Fellowships are available to U.S. citizens enrolled in Ph.D. graduate degree programs in the United States and its territories. Applications for the 2019 Fellowship Program are due January 30.

commercial shark fisheries v2
2019 Atlantic Shark Commercial FisheriesNOAA Fisheries announced a final rule establishing quota levels, opening dates, and retention limits for the 2019 Atlantic commercial shark fisheries.

Alaska


Whale rescue
Thanksgiving Whale Rescue Near Prince of WalesMembers of NOAA’s North Pacific Large Whale Entanglement Response Team are thankful for the successful freeing of an entangled humpback whale near Prince of Wales Island, Alaska, last week. Biologist Fred Sharpe and pilot Scott Van Valin postponed their Thanksgiving plans to travel to the area for the response.

West Coast


California Sea Lion
NOAA Fisheries Investigating Sea Lion DeathsNOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the apparent shooting of several California sea lions in the area of West Seattle since October, and reiterates that sea lions are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The MMPA prohibits the harassment, hunting, capturing, or killing of marine mammals.

Southern Resident Killer Whale leaping
NOAA Fisheries Commends Killer Whale Task ForceNOAA Fisheries’ West Coast Region commends Washington Governor Jay Inslee for convening the Task Force on Southern Resident Killer Whales and the Task Force co-chairs, members, and working groups for crafting a broad package of recovery recommendations. The Task Force recommendations complement NOAA Fisheries’ 2008 Recovery Plan.

Pacific Islands


Midway Marine Debris
Wrapping Up Marine Debris Mission at MidwayFive members of NOAA’s Marine Debris Team cleaned up 25,000 lbs of marine debris in the last 10 days of their mission on Midway Atoll. During that time, they also disentangled sea turtles and seabirds. In this final Science Blog post, team member Kelly Williams reflects that, although beach clean-ups are extremely important, we need to reduce or eliminate plastic use if we want to make long-term progress.

Southeast


MRIP red snapper
MRIP and Gulf States Tackle Recreational
Red Snapper DataAt their September workshop, Marine Recreational Information Program partners discussed how data collected by general and specialized recreational fishing surveys can help deliver more timely and precise catch estimates for Gulf red snapper. NOAA Fisheries and our Gulf state and regional partners have spent the past several years working closely to develop survey designs that address federal and state management needs for one of the Gulf’s most popular fishes.

South Atlantic update Fall 2018
Fall 2018 South Atlantic Update AvailableThe latest issue of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s newsletter, South Atlantic Update, is now available online. Read about the Council’s latest actions, new council members and chairs, a new workgroup for designated management areas, and more.

Greater Atlantic


rec fishing workshops
2019 New England Recreational Fishing WorkshopsNOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office is hosting three workshops to provide opportunities for stakeholder input on developing both short- and long-term management measures for the recreational fishing community. Join us either January 8 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; January 10 in Narragansett, Rhode Island; or January 12 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Attendance is free, but please register in advance.

Two Right Whales
Watch Out for Whales South of NantucketNOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone to protect a group of 17 right whales sighted 21 nautical miles south of Nantucket on November 26. This zone is in effect through
December 11.

Attaching GoPro
Cameras Provide Window to an Underwater WorldScientists at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center's Milford Laboratory are using GoPro cameras to determine whether oyster cages used in shellfish aquaculture provide habitat for fish that is similar to naturally occurring rock reefs. Specialized software helps scientists analyze the videos so they can determine how many fish are using the habitat at a given time.

Skate Illustration
Proposed Rule for Northeast Skate Complex – Open for Public CommentBy December 12, please submit your comments on a proposed rule implementing Framework Adjustment 6 to the Northeast Skate Complex Fishery Management Plan. The proposed action would reduce the management uncertainty buffer, and thereby increase the allowable landings for the 2018–2019 fishing years.

Events


November 29–December 18
Three information webinars on federal for-hire electronic reporting in the South Atlantic, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
December 3–7
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
December 3–11
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Anchorage.
December 3 and 13
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in North Carolina and New York.
December 3–January 14
Five public hearings on a proposed chub mackerel amendment, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
December 3–January 17
Ten public hearings and one webinar on Draft Amendment 50: State Management of Recreational Red Snapper, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
December 4–6
New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Newport, Rhode Island.
December 10–13
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Annapolis, Maryland.
December 12
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Largo, Florida.
December 13
Information sessions on the South Atlantic for-hire electronic reporting programin Manteo, North Carolina, and via webinar.
December 17
Western Pacific Fishery Management Council interim meeting conducted by teleconference, 12–2 pm HST.
January 8–12
Three stakeholder workshops on New England recreational fisheries measures in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Announcements


November 30
Online application period closes for NOAA’s Teacher at Sea Program.
December 1
Nominations due for membership on the Marine Protected Areas Federal Advisory Committee.
December 1
Applications due for participation in the 2019 Atlantic shark research fishery.
December 14
Nominations due for the 30thAnnual National Wetlands Awards.
December 24
Nominations due for vacancies on NOAA’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee.
January 14
Pre-proposals due for 2019 Community-Based Restoration Program funding.

Federal Register Actions

Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.
www.fisheries.noaa.gov

