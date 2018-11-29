NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 28, 2018

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Nominations
NOAA seeks nominations to fill vacancies on our Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. MAFAC advises the Secretary of Commerce on living marine resource matters within the department's responsibility. Nominations for the 3-year terms are due December 24
.
NOAA Fisheries–Sea Grant Joint Fellowship –
Call for Applications
The NOAA Fisheries–Sea Grant Joint Fellowship is a focused workforce development program to train highly qualified individuals in population and ecosystem dynamics and marine resources economics. Fellowships are available to U.S. citizens enrolled in Ph.D. graduate degree programs in the United States and its territories. Applications for the 2019 Fellowship Program are due January 30
.
Alaska
Thanksgiving Whale Rescue Near Prince of Wales
Members of NOAA’s North Pacific Large Whale Entanglement Response Team are thankful for the successful freeing of an entangled humpback whale near Prince of Wales Island, Alaska, last week. Biologist Fred Sharpe and pilot Scott Van Valin postponed their Thanksgiving plans to travel to the area for the response.
West Coast
NOAA Fisheries Investigating Sea Lion Deaths
NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the apparent shooting of several California sea lions in the area of West Seattle since October, and reiterates that sea lions are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The MMPA prohibits the harassment, hunting, capturing, or killing of marine mammals.
NOAA Fisheries Commends Killer Whale Task Force
NOAA Fisheries’ West Coast Region commends Washington Governor Jay Inslee for convening the Task Force on Southern Resident Killer Whales and the Task Force co-chairs, members, and working groups for crafting a broad package of recovery recommendations. The Task Force recommendations complement NOAA Fisheries’ 2008 Recovery Plan.
Pacific Islands
Wrapping Up Marine Debris Mission at Midway
Five members of NOAA’s Marine Debris Team cleaned up 25,000 lbs of marine debris in the last 10 days of their mission on Midway Atoll. During that time, they also disentangled sea turtles and seabirds. In this final Science Blog post, team member Kelly Williams reflects that, although beach clean-ups are extremely important, we need to reduce or eliminate plastic use if we want to make long-term progress.
Southeast
MRIP and Gulf States Tackle Recreational
Red Snapper Data
At their September workshop, Marine Recreational Information Program partners discussed how data collected by general and specialized recreational fishing surveys can help deliver more timely and precise catch estimates for Gulf red snapper. NOAA Fisheries and our Gulf state and regional partners have spent the past several years working closely to develop survey designs that address federal and state management needs for one of the Gulf’s most popular fishes.
Fall 2018 South Atlantic Update Available
The latest issue of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s newsletter, South Atlantic Update
, is now available online. Read about the Council’s latest actions, new council members and chairs, a new workgroup for designated management areas, and more.
Greater Atlantic
2019 New England Recreational Fishing Workshops
NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office is hosting three workshops to provide opportunities for stakeholder input on developing both short- and long-term management measures for the recreational fishing community. Join us either January 8
in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; January 10
in Narragansett, Rhode Island; or January 12
in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Attendance is free, but please register in advance.
Watch Out for Whales South of Nantucket
NOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone to protect a group of 17 right whales sighted 21 nautical miles south of Nantucket on November 26. This zone is in effect throughDecember 11
.
Cameras Provide Window to an Underwater World
Scientists at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center's Milford Laboratory are using GoPro cameras to determine whether oyster cages used in shellfish aquaculture provide habitat for fish that is similar to naturally occurring rock reefs. Specialized software helps scientists analyze the videos so they can determine how many fish are using the habitat at a given time.
Proposed Rule for Northeast Skate Complex – Open for Public Comment
By December 12
, please submit your comments on a proposed rule implementing Framework Adjustment 6 to the Northeast Skate Complex Fishery Management Plan. The proposed action would reduce the management uncertainty buffer, and thereby increase the allowable landings for the 2018–2019 fishing years.