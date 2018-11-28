There were 130 major crimes in Franklin County during the first 6 months of the year

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its semi-annual crime report on Tuesday which shows the numbers and types of major crimes committed between January and June of this year.
There were 130 major crimes worked by the Sheriff's office as well as the Apalachicola and Carrabelle police departments in the first 6 months of this year.
That includes 1 murder and 1 rape.
There have also been 2 robberies and 8 aggravated assaults this year.
The report also shows 24 burglaries, 89 larcenies, and 5 motor vehicle thefts.
We don't know if the numbers are higher or lower than last year because the sheriff's department did not submit crime numbers last year.
