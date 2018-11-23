The FEMA Disaster recovery center in Carrabelle is moving to new hours

The Disaster recovery center in Carrabelle is moving to new hours.
Starting this Sunday the Disaster recovery center will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 till 6 and will be closed on Sundays.
If you are a Hurricane Michael survivor, you can visit a Disaster recovery center if you have questions about disaster assistance or if you need one-on-one assistance in applying.
Representatives from the state of Florida, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.
