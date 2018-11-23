The Gulf of Mexico shrimp harvest was way down in October.
NOAA Fisheries said 10.4 million pounds of shrimp were landed in the Gulf of Mexico last month, which may be a record low for the month of October.
The historic average for October is about 14.8 million pounds million pounds.
In total, landings for the month were roughly 30% below the prior sixteen-year historical average for the month.
Much of that may be due to the effects of Hurricane Michael on the shrimp fishery in Northwest Florida as well as only 3.6 million pounds of shrimp reported as landed in Louisiana – by far the lowest total for any October going back to 2002 and less than half of the prior sixteen-year average.
Overall about 83.5 million pounds of shrimp have been harvested from the Gulf of Mexico this year – down from 84.8 million pounds through the first ten months of last year.
