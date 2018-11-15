The Franklin’s Promise Coalition was awarded 33 thousand dollars from the Duke Energy Foundation to help fund its Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast program.
Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast is a youth development program for young adults 18-25 years of age who are not engaged in school or a career pathway.
The program provides participants with job training, academic programming, leadership skills, and additional support.
The year-long program opens pathways to careers in land management, environmental restoration, construction, and disaster response.
Crew members earn industry certifications, complete their high school diplomas, gain leadership skills, and build transferable job skills.
Over the past 3 years, dozens of local young people have earned industry certifications, have completed over 50 environmental restoration and park renovation projects as well as responding to numerous natural disasters.
The grants focus on water quality and conservation, habitat restoration, species protection and environmental education initiatives.
Other grant recipients include the National Audubon Society for its Eagle Eyes on the Environment program, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
