Four companies have applied to provide design services for a widening and resurfacing project for Highway 67 in Carrabelle.

Franklin County commissioners received qualifications from the companies last week and those qualifications have been forwarded to a review committee who will have a recommendation for the county commission by next week.
The review committee will include the county coordinator, as well as a member of the county's finance department and the county road department.
The 385 thousand dollar road project is being funded by through a Florida Department of Transportation Small County Outreach Program grant.
The project will extend 6 miles from Highway 98 to the Crooked River Bridge and will include widening, and resurfacing the roadway and well as stabilizing the shoulders and extending the culverts along the road.
Street Signs and pavement markings will also be upgraded or replaced.
http://live.oysterradio.com/