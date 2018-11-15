The free FEMA Debris Pick-Up has ENDED in Carrabelle. All debris related to Hurricane Michael within the Carrabelle city limits has been picked.
Only vegetative yard debris placed in the right of way in front of your property is allowed for pickup. Mixed yard debris, construction & demolition debris, appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste, and household garbage will no longer be picked up may not be placed in right of way. This debris ordinance was in place before Hurricane Michael.
