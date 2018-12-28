Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce January Newsletter

|
|
|23rd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
|
Tickets are on sale now for the 23rd annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 6:00-9:00 pm.
Tickets are $60.00 per person
Chef's from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory located on 4th Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola.
Our talented shopkeepers and local designers give the event an extraordinary touch and add creative flair by decorating each table individually. The tables range from elegant, artistic and funky. Tickets are $60.00, for more information call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email us at info@apalachicolabay.org
Call and reserve your tickets soon as this
event sells out fast.
Table Sponsors
Golden Chef Sponsor $1,000 level
Table for 12 people includes food, beverages
a decorated table with your corporate logo prominently displayed during the event
Sponsor name & logo in program for event
Inclusion in Apalachicola Bay Chamber Newsletter, ABCC Website and social media sites
Silver Chef Sponsor $600 level
Table for 8 people includes food, beverages
a decorated table with your corporate logo and theme prominently displayed during the event
Sponsor name & logo in program for event
Inclusion in Apalachicola Bay Chamber Newsletter and on ABCC website and social media sites
2 tickets to the Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler includes food, beverages
Company Name or logo included in program for event and mentions in newsletters and social media
Call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce to purchase your tickets today.
850-653-9419
Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay
The Butts & Clucks Cook-Off is a State Sanctioned Florida BBQ Association event and is a Regional Championship. The event will be held January 25th & 26th in Battery Park in Apalachicola. Also on January 24th there will be a Certified Judging Class held at the Community Center. Space is limited for judging class so sign up early.
Also, since most of the big BBQ teams from all over north and central Florida will be coming to cook in the contest, we have decided to have a local competition to go along with it so this year also we will be holding a Deviled Egg contest. (the Cluck that came from the Butt Contest) This contest will be judged at 4:00pm at the Community Center.
New this year will be a open competition for BBQ Sauce.
With a total of $15,000 in prize money and the winner moving on to the Jack Daniels Cook-off in Tennessee. Last year we had 25 professional BBQ teams and 40 judges that attended. We already have 18 teams signed up for this years event.
Sponsor the Butts & Clucks Event
We would like to offer the opportunity to sponsor this event. This event will bring many people into Franklin County and Apalachicola many that have never visited before.
Sponsors will enjoy seeing their logo on the back of the T-Shirts (Logo above is the front of T-Shirt), Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Chicken Sponsor
$250.00
Name of Business on T-shirts
1- T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event and Website. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Pig Sponsor
$500.00
Logo of Business on T-shirts
2-T-Shirts, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event / near concert and stage and Website. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Cow Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on T-Shirts, Awards Sponsors-Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event / at concert and Stage and Website. 12x12 Location in park for a booth during the event. All sponsors will be listed on the main webpage of the event.
Name the Sauce Competition Sponsor
$1,500
Want to see your name as the 2 year sponsor for the
(________) Sauce Competition.
Get all the other benefits that other sponsors receive as well as have the BBQ Sauce competition named after you for two years.
No Monthly Luncheon in January
With the first Wednesday coming so early after the New Year Holiday we have decided to not have a January Monthly Luncheon. We will send out email information on the February Luncheon.
Located at 101 US Hwy 98 in Eastpoint, Frost Pottery Garden is the coolest little shop in the coolest beach town on the Forgotten Coast!
Owners Dena,Jay, and Chelsea Frost have created a colorful outdoor oasis brimming with Quality imported Pottery, Exotic Plants, Fountains, Birdbaths, and Metal Art.
Our GiftShop is a true Hidden Treasure Chest. Inside you'll find handmade Jewelry, the best smelling Candles in the world, Sarongs, T-shirts, and unique and one of a kind items for your indoor and outdoor garden.
Custom furniture and furnishings hand crafted by David Rybecki. Some of the finest handmade woods works on the Forgotten Coast.
I have always said since I was a little girl, wow that would had been an awesome picture that still happens to this day on the daily, I love to find beauty everywhere around me. So one day I decided that I would give photography a try. I love it and I take my camera with me 98% of the time. Life is precious and memories are to capture. I still look in aww each day at the beauty our creator has displayed for us. I love people and I love to make people laugh and smile. I keep my cost down because as I love what I do.I offer Beach Photography, Kids and Family events as well as Wedding and Engagement photos.
A unique business that assists businesses and organizations with social media postings. Contact Anna Carmichael today to see how she can take the stress off of you or your employees.
Locally owned and operated by Randall Terry Prestige Cabinets & Wood Works is your source for your Kitchen & Bath Cabinets, Sales & Installation.
River's Edge Apalachicola is located in the heart of the downtown historic district one block from Oyster City Brewery. Designed by architect Chuck Wright and constructed by Stan Brown of Salty Dog Construction it was completed just in time for Hurricane Michael. Built to the latest FEMA code it experienced no wind or flood damage and now is open for guests. The decor and furnishings reflect old time Apalachicola and include custom cypress cabinets, art work by several prominent wildlife artists, antiques and furniture constructed over 70 years ago by the owner's father, Conrad Meyer. The upstairs loft area is 1600 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths and sleeps two to 8 depending upon your needs. Rent just part or the entire loft. The eastern side has deck facing the morning sunrise over the Apalachicola River and the western side overlooks the downtown commercial area and night life. You don't have to drive or even walk far to return to your downtown haven at the River's Edge after a night on the town. Just look out for the "Bookstore" cats that like to hit up guests for an extra meal after hours!
Forgotten Shores Property Management
Forgotten Shores Property Management offers a range of vacation rental homes on St. George Island for every type of group or Budget, whether you are looking for a charming beach cottage or well-appointed multi-story beachfront home. Located at 35 Island Drive in Easpoint.
Associate Member
Michael Koun
Ribbon Cuttings
Peddlers Cove
21 Ave C Apalachicola
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center
17 Ave E Apalachicola
Betsy's Sunflower
238 Water St. Apalachicola
Member Updates
Member News
The Carrabelle History Museum's January speaker's program to cover the fascinating shipwrecks at Dog Island
The Carrabelle History Museum's Curator, Joan Matey, has been working feverishly to switch our January speaker's program to one that will cover the fascinating shipwrecks at Dog Island. These, of course, recently had national news coverage because a couple were uncovered by the hurricane.
Archaeologists from the Underwater Archaeology Department for the State of Florida (Division of Historic Resources) will be leading the Speaker's Series Program on Saturday, January 26, 10 am - 12 pm at C-Quarters in Carrabelle. They will be discussing the history of those shipwrecks, what to do if someone finds a sunken ship, and what Florida's Underwater Archaeology Department does.
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Bowery Station Music Schedule
Ho, Ho, Ho and Merry Christmas!! Santa has snuck down the chimney and left a great gift under the tree in the form of one fantastic week of live music to wrap up 2018 at Bowery Station! So, after the feasts of roast beast, and strange use of mistletoe, grab the family and head on out to Bowery Station for a fun and festive holiday week, with live music rolling both days and evenings every day.
How's it shaping up?
Wednesday, Dec 26 - Cat Braaten kicks off the day from 2:30-5:30pm with one of her dynamic shows. Cat brings impressively intriguing originals to the stage with her unique vocals, and rhythmic guitar style. Then, Matt Gardi hosts Open Mic from 6-8ish. This holiday week always has a great mix of regulars, and visitors, and as we always say....expect the unexpected. As always, tips for performers go to support a local charity, this week we help out the SGI CAt Allies that work to spay and neuter feral cats in Apalach and on SGI!
Thursday, Dec 27 - Sarah Moranville joins us for a show from 3:30-6pm. Sarah always brings a smile to the stage as well as a knack for entertaining any audience with her well chosen set list. The warmth of her voice keeps the crowd's attention at every show! Then, as we continue to make Thursdays the New Fridays, Bowery Station is pleased to welcome back the TurkeyBasters from 6:30-9:30pm! Always part of anyone's holiday wish list, we all need a some basting this time of year, and no one is more up to the task than Melissa Bowman and Tim Dutrow, some of the area's most talented live performers! This duo absolutely raises the rafters every time they step on stage with their energy and talent, sharing their enthusiasm with an eager audience. Melissa gets the crowd singing along, dancing, and cheering to her commanding vocals and powerful guitar skills, as Tim impressive time keeps the feet tapping and the hands clappin'!
Friday, Dec 28 - Clayton Mathis joins us for an afternoon set from 4-6:45pm. Mathis brings a continually evolving set list that hits hard at the americana fan in all of us, but can surprise with tunes off the beaten track from old alt rock, a few 90's, and even a smattering of country classics and singalongs... all wrapped up in some of the best worst jokes ever. Clayton also shares new originals as his creative spirit permeates every performance. Then, we are excited to welcome Sticky Tea...Acoustic for a show from 7-10pm. Tim and Jay of Sticky Too fame, bring with them percussion for a harder hitting sound, but still with a softer acoustic touch. Arguably some of the best guitarists and harmonious acts on the Gulf Coast, Sticky Tea will be sure to put on a great Friday Holiday performance that will appeal to all generations! Don't expect many if any breaks, as these guys play for real, they love the gigs, they love the crowd, and they love sharing their talent with an eager audience.
Saturday, Dec 29 - An old school Bowery day is on deck, as Forgotten Coast Troubadour Brian Bowen comes on out for an afternoon show from 3-5:30pm. Few performers can offer a true taste of both the music, but also the spirit of this area of the country. Interlacing some of the most thoughtful and well written originals detailing life in these parts, Bowen always gets the crowd tuned into almost every song! Then, somebody say... Awww Shit!!! as Johnny Barbato brings along with him his Lucky Doggs for a hard hitting night of blues, rock and americana that gets the joint jumpin' from 6:30-10pm. Johnny and the Doggs interweave their irreverent love of life and person into their shows that make the whole venue part of the performance. Few are as loved in these parts as Johnny Barbato and his band of Doggs, so make sure to get a seat early for what will be a memorable evening!
Sunday, Dec 30 - Bowery Station will be closed for a private function for dear friends. This will allow all you hungry live music enthusiasts to rest up for ......
Monday, Dec 31 - (Yeah...Monday, we're open on a Monday, and yes we have a day packed with perfect live music for your end of year festivities!)
The day starts with Boo Radley with a special show from 3-6pm! BOOOOOOOOOOO! Patty and Michael are clearly one of Apalachicola's favorite performers, bringing with them a joy for performing like few others. Known so well at BS, the house full of fans is frequently found singing along Boo Radley's original songs. Vocal harmonies are backed by Michael's sound guitar work for a show of a genre they themselves have created... affectionately known throughout the region as New 850 Americana. Then, get yourselves some dinner at one of the many fine Apalachicola dining establishments, get gussied up, put on the Top Hat and Tie, or favorite Tee shirt and come on back out for a show with Garnet & Soul from 8pm-12:05am. There are few bands that could offer such a perfect match for New Year's Eve. Expect a jazzy and sultry start, and be ready for the tempo to pick up as the evening gets rolling, as Mary Ann gets into the groove and the boys start letting loose. Of course, there will be a complimentary toast to welcome the New Year with the Champagne of beers..Miller High Life!...as is the Bowery Station tradition of course!! We have a had a fantastic year of live music at Bowery Station, and we are pleased to wrap up such a year with one of the best.... Garnet & Soul!!
6th annual balloon drop at Tapas Bar with Frank Jones Band
Come ring in the new year with us 2019 We will have hundreds of dollars in cash and prizes tucked in the balloons that will drop at midnight. Free Champagne and lots of fun and great music with Frank Jones and the Frank Jones Band. We will make sure we have another unforgettable night! come and celebrate the new year, shed a few tears for 2018 but most of all, enjoy the night with great friends and family!
It is going to be a PARTY out at Tamara's Tapas Bar for New Years Eve!! Come join the Frank Jones Band for some great music and a great time!!! Grab some champagne and a dancing partner and let's have some fun!! See ya there!
Ring in the New Year at The Gibson Inn
Paddy's NYE Bash
It's time to dance on tables, drink champagne, and kiss 2018 goodbye with a bang!
* Live Music, Mainstream Band
* Champagne toast
* Fireworks at midnight
* Party hats and tiaras
Red Pirate Family Grill & Oyster Bar
Matt Law - In Concert
January 6, 2019 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
"I would rather play original music or music that I like for a handful of people than play songs I hate for a room full of people." Strong and honest words from one of the region's most gifted artist. Matt Law has a style all his own, and the mastery and talent to bridge the gaps of the diverse repertoire that define this iconic artist. Don't miss the musical artistry of Matt Law In Concert at Cat Pointe Music, Sunday January 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Admission is $ 10 and tickets can be purchased online or at Cat Point Music. And don't forget to BYOB
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday,January 12th & 26th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email
Tony Partington & The Recollections are a unique group of professional musicians that collectively, bring over a century of experience in the professional music industry. A repertoire that spans the musical gamut from smooth Jazz and Latin, to Classic Rock, Blues and Oldies with a dash of Semi-Classical vocals thrown in for good measure. Tony Partington & The Recollections compete with no one. Sophisticated style and exceptional talent combine with a repertoire that offers "Songs for All!" And remember, as always, Cat Pointe Music is BYOB!
Apalachicola's 9th Annual Oyster Cook-off will be held Friday and Saturday, January 18-19, 2019 in downtown Historic Apalachicola. The event will feature a silent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids' activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy the day.
Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff
January 18, 2019 - January 19, 2019
St. George Island Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
Sunday - January 20, 2019 @ 5:30 - 7:00 PM.
Climb to the top of the lighthouse to see spectacular views of the sunset and full moon. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. Contact Gift Shop at 850-927-7745 for reservations.
The January full moon is called the Wolf Moon because as mid-winter snows gathered in the woods, hungry wolf packs could be heard howling outside of Indian villages. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
January 20, 2019 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The wonderfully diverse duo, Shaken and Stirred made a fabulous Cat Pointe Music debut on June 17th of last year. Then, an encore appearance on August 5th. And now, Randy Mims and Carol Harris are back by popular demand! You don't want to miss this immensely talented duo as they serenade you with their vastly diverse repertoire. Shaken and Stirred offer songs for all tastes and are a pure delight. They'll be at Cat Pointe on Sunday, January, 20, 2019
The Butts & Clucks Cook-Off
The Butts & Clucks Cook-off on the Bay, this event has been sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association and is now a regional championship BBQ Cook-off with over $15,000 in prizes to be awarded and the winner moving on to the Jack Daniels Championship. The event will be held on January 25th and 26th in Battery Park in Apalachicola.
Include there will be a Judging seminar on Thursday, January 24th for anyone interested in being a state certified BBQ Judge.
Also, during the event we will be having a Deviled Egg (The Cluck that came from the Butt Contest) contest to be judged on Saturday the 26th anyone that is interested go to www.ButtsandClucks.com
for more information.
The Butts & Clucks, like all sanctioned events in the BBQ world will have multiple teams coming in from all over the state as well as Georgia and Alabama. Currently we have teams that have signed up from Orlando, North Carolina, Jacksonville and Americus Georgia.
This is an annual event now for the Chamber of Commerce which we hope will get larger and larger each year bringing a much-needed boost to the area in a typically slow time of year. These teams travel all over competing in these events bringing family and friends which most will be new to our area.
Carrabelle History Museum's Speaker Series Program
January 26, 2019 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Come join this fascinating, free program about the history of Carrabelle on Saturday, January 26, 10 am-12 pm at the Upstairs Meeting Room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Avenue (US 98), Carrabelle, FL. At this season's Speaker Series Program, hear about the history of the Forgotten Coast Lighthouses, history of Dog Island, and Native American history of Carrabelle. Don't miss this special free program!
Dixie Theatre- Earl David Reed
January 26th 8:00pm-10:00pm
EARL DAVID REED is a trendsetter in the comedy and radio world. Within his 15 years of stand up comedy, Earl has performed at over 100 comedy clubs and colleges and is a favorite in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Along with his 10 years of morning broadcasting experience and numerous television appearances, his improvisational style has become a favorite of radio and stage audiences all around.
Douce Ambiance - Jazz with a Gypsy Flavor!
January 27, 2019 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Douce Ambiance - Jazz with a Gypsy Flavor, the exciting new Tallahassee based Jazz Trio is Randall Closson, Jordan N.C. Morrison and Trevor Suter. These three gifted artists create the magical world that is Gypsy Jazz, a style of jazz started by the legendary Romani guitarist Jean "Django" Reinhardt in Paris during the 1930s. Journey back to the Hot Club of France and an afternoon of Gypsy Jazz favorites and Douce Ambiance. Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm. And remember to BYOB!
February 2, 2019 @ 8:00 pm
American Pie Revisited John Reno (performed 3 Seasons of Jim Croce Tribute at the DIXIE)