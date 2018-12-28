FWC's Fishing in the Know - January 2019

Snook. Photo by Jerry Merritt.
Commission Meeting – St. Augustine
Marine Fisheries items discussed Dec. 12-13
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Dec. 12-13 meeting in St. Augustine.
Draft regulation changes (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Shore-based shark fishing: The Commission approved draft changes to increase survival of released sharks, improve information gathering about the fishery and address some of the public safety concerns related to the fishery. Proposed changes include:
- Creating a mandatory, no-cost, annual shore-based shark fishing permit
- Creating an annual educational requirement related to best practices for permitted participants in the shore-based shark fishery
- Prohibiting chumming when fishing from beaches
- Prohibiting delaying the release of prohibited shark species
- Requiring prohibited species remain in the water (when fishing from shore and from a vessel) as much as practical without putting the angler in danger
- Requiring the use of non-offset, non-stainless-steel circle hooks with live or dead natural bait (when fishing from shore and from a vessel)
- Requiring the possession/use of a device capable of quickly cutting the leader or hook (when fishing from shore and from a vessel)
- Clean up and update of current rule language
- Marine Life harvest at Blue Heron Bridge dive site: The Commission approved draft changes to conserve this unique and valuable snorkeling and diving area by prohibiting all collection of tropical aquarium species (Marine Life fishery) at the Blue Heron Bridge dive site in Palm Beach County.
- Gulf red snapper (in the Gulf Council update presentation): The Commission proposed setting the 2019 Gulf red snapper season to open June 11 - July 12, with a possible fall reopening if quota is available.
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Saltwater Recreational Data Collection: The Commission received an update on efforts to improve collection of saltwater recreational data including results from the Gulf Reef Fish Survey and options for future enhancements.
- Goliath grouper: The Commission discussed the next steps for goliath grouper research and management and adopted a management goal for goliath grouper in state waters.
- Marine Fisheries Management Annual Workplan: The Commission reviewed new and ongoing marine fisheries management issues and request approval of the 2019-2020 workplan.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Final action (a final decision was made on this topic):
- Tarpon tag rule cleanup: The Commission approved clarifications that will continue to allow the use of a tarpon tag when in pursuit of a Florida state record (FWC recently took over administration of the state saltwater record program) and clarify that tarpon over 40 inches fork length cannot be removed from the water unless harvested in pursuit of a state or world record using a tarpon tag.
Spotted Seatrout Online Survey
Share your input on management of the recreational spotted seatrout fishery
Information: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is gathering input on management of the recreational spotted seatrout fishery. Your input will help FWC better understand the public’s satisfaction and desires related to this popular recreational fishery. To participate in the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Seatrout2018
. This survey will be open through Dec. 28.
Bay Scallop Online Survey
Share your input on the bay scallop season structure for 2020 and beyond
Information: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is gathering input on the bay scallop season structure for 2020 and beyond via an online survey. To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/BayScallops2018
. This survey will be open through Dec. 28. A draft rule on this item is anticipated to be discussed at the February Commission meeting.
State Management of Gulf Red Snapper
Meetings to be held in January to gather public input
Information: The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is holding public hearings and a webinar to solicit public comments on Draft Amendment 50 – State Management of Recreational Red Snapper
. This amendment would, if approved, allow FWC to set the recreational red snapper fishing season and potentially other red snapper management measures for both state and federal waters off Florida in future years. To provide additional opportunities for the public to comment on this proposal, FWC is also holding public workshops on state management of Gulf red snapper.
Dates and locations for the meetings are as follows (unless noted below, all meetings are from 6-9 p.m. local time):
Jan. 7 – Fort Myers: Hyatt Place Fort Myers at the Forum, 2600 Champion Ring Road
Jan. 8 – Saint Petersburg: Hilton St. Pete Carillon Park, 950 Lake Carillon Dr.
Jan. 15 – Key West: Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave., 2nd Floor; *Hosted by FWC
Jan. 22 – Crystal River: Plantation on Crystal River, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail; *Hosted by FWC
Jan. 23 – Tallahassee: Farris Bryant Building, 620 S. Meridian St. *Hosted by FWC
Gag Grouper
Season closes in all state and federal Gulf and Atlantic waters Jan. 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for gag closes in all Gulf and Atlantic state and federal waters Jan. 1.
Atlantic state (including all of Monroe County) and federal waters will reopen to harvest May 1. Gulf state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will reopen April 1, and all other Gulf state waters and all Gulf federal waters will reopen June 1.
Atlantic Grouper
Season closes Jan. 1
Information: Several species of grouper will close to recreational and commercial harvest starting Jan. 1 in Atlantic state waters, including all of Monroe County, and Atlantic federal waters. This seasonal closure includes gag, black, red, yellowmouth, and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby.
The harvest of these species of grouper in Atlantic state waters will remain closed through April 30, reopening May 1.
Blue crab trap closure cancelled
Information: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has cancelled the blue crab trap closure previously scheduled for Jan. 5-14, 2019, for all waters of Escambia through Franklin counties. Recreational and commercial blue crab traps may remain in the water during this period.
This cancellation is due to reports of a lack of derelict traps in the Panhandle as well as impacts to the region from Hurricane Michael.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including trap fisheries and shrimp.
Catch a Florida MemorySubmit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: These three programs reward anglers and encourage them to target a diversity of species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Anglers can join the new Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and a chance to win a weekend getaway) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
