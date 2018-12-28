Friday, December 28, 2018

December Update from the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

New Website Launches with Increased Functionality

MyFWC.com has a brand-new look. FWC’s website has the same address, but with an updated look and increased functionality. All the important information the public is accustomed to getting on FWC’s website is there, along with notable improvements. Since most people now access the internet through their smart-phones, MyFWC.com is now more mobile friendly: users can look up fishing and hunting regulations, download maps of Wildlife Management Areas, and purchase licenses, all on-the-go. These improvements make information more readily available, enhancing the user experience. The new site will reach a larger audience, introducing more youth to the conservation mission, and fostering increased participation in the outdoors. Visit our new website and explore all that it offers!


  • Watch a video illustrating the highlights of FWC's new site here



Social Media Corner

New on YouTube:

A dramatic comparison of red tide concentrations 10 miles offshore and 45 miles offshore.

 Flickr Favorite:
FWC researchers conduct a new survey project of benthic communities in the Gulf of Mexico.

 From Facebook:

On December 12th, the first right whales of the 2019 calving season were spotted off the coast of Georgia. We have yet to see any right whales off the coast of Florida this season.

Instagram Favorite

FWRI’s coral biologists have been monitoring the condition of coral reef and hardbottom habitats annually throughout the Florida Keys since 1996, southeast Florida since 2003, and the Dry Tortugas since 2004. It is one of the longest running coral reef monitoring projects in south Florida and has been extremely important in documenting the temporal changes that have occurred in recent years. 

 

Our Mission

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


