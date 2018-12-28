U.S. Small Business Administration is still accepting physical disaster loans applications for homes, businesses, and nonprofits damaged by Hurricane Michael during the grace period, even though the deadline passed on December 17th, applicants can still submit the applications at a local recovery center or online. These low-interest, long-term loans are the primary form of federal financial assistance for disaster losses not covered by insurance. SBA is encouraging all interested to submit their applications at the earliest possible time. Disaster recovery centers are still operating at Gulf Coast State College and Wewahitchka Branch Library. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
