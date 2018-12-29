FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Katie is a beautiful and well mannered German Shepherd mix. She is social and smart but a little timid at first. Katie is heartworm negative and will be spayed soon. If you have a loving home you would like to offer this little lady, please come to the shelter to meet her!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets
http://live.oysterradio.com/