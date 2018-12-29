Franklin County is going to spend about 2000 dollars to make its webpage ADA compliant for people with sight disabilities.
The county has received at least one complaint about the issue and has agreed to redesign the site to allow anyone with a sight disability to turn on a screen reader which would allow them to understand the pages and documents on the county website by voice.
2k Web Group, the County’s Web designer, is working to rectify the issue.
2k Web Group will scan all 1,511 pages and documents on the county website and make sue they are ADA compliant.
The company will also provide training to county workers to make sure that information posted in the future is ADA compliant.
The county website is www.franklincountyflorida.com.
It provides information for all county departments and constitutional offices as well as links that allow the public to comment and notify county officials of problems and issues.
The site also provides information for the public including upcoming events, pertinent and general county information, and changes to public meetings with a newsfeed option.
