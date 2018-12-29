County Commissioners have agreed to allow District 1 county commissioner Ricky Jones to continue to represent the county on the Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council is one of 11 Regional Planning Councils in Florida which local governments to cooperate on regional issues.
Each regional planning council acts as a bridge between state and local governments and represents areas with similar issues and needs.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council covers 9 counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
To be part of the council, each county must send one representative from the county commission and one from a city within the county.
Currently the city seat is filled by Carrabelle Mayor Brenda LaPaz.
The seat does rotate between Apalachicola and Carrabelle so the county will see if someone from Apalachicola would like to replace Mayor LaPaz this year.
