The City of Apalachicola was awarded $650,000 for sewer work in the city that will benefit about 250 households in the city.
Apalachicola is one of 36 small and rural Florida communities across the state sharing about 24 million dollars through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant.
The program helps communities fund economic activities, infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation.
Apalachicola will use its grant money to replace 25 sewer holes located along 24th Avenue, 25th Avenue, 17th Street, 16th Street and Avenue L.
