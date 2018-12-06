Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will closed to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area was closed because of high river levels caused by recent rainfall.
The Apalachicola River at Blountstown is at 19.8 feet today and is expected to crest at over 20 feet on Sunday.
That's about 3 feet above flood stage.
It does take a few days for the water to move down river to the Apalachicola Bay.
Once river levels fall, state officials will take water samples from the area and reopen when the water quality allows.
