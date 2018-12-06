FWC Job Announcement: FWRI #77907220, OPS Biological Scientist I (Fisheries Independent Monitoring, Apalachicola)

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - FWC - 77907220
Date: Dec 6, 2018
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 49597
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Working Title: OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - FWC - 77907220
Position Number: 77907220
Salary: $13.5 - $15 per hour, Depending on Experience
Posting Closing Date: 12/23/2018
This position is supported by state and federal funding sources. Continued funding is dependent upon annual funding availability and renewal of associated grants. Current funding is anticipated through June 2020.
Anticipated start date: As soon as available
The Apalachicola Bay Field Office in Eastpoint, FL was impacted by Hurricane Michael. Office space for staff has been temporarily relocated to Apalachicola, FL.
Job Description
The incumbent hired for this position will be expected to assist with all day-to-day aspects of the Fisheries-Independent Monitoring (FIM) Program at the Apalachicola Bay Field Office with emphasis on carrying out statistically valid fisheries research surveys in both offshore marine and nearshore estuarine waters. The purpose of this research is to evaluate the relative stock abundance, occurrence, diversity and condition of Florida’s marine and brackish water fish populations. The incumbent will help coordinate and conduct offshore and estuarine fisheries-independent sampling efforts in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and throughout several estuaries in the Florida Panhandle. Research will be conducted following strict FIM protocols using a variety of sampling methodologies including the use of seines, trawls, side-scan sonar, camera pods, and fish traps. Essential duties includes participation as crew member and/or lead with research cruise planning and preparation, offshore and estuarine field sampling, data entry and all associated data QA/QC; assists with maintaining and repairing sampling gear including boats, motors, trailers, nets, protective gear, office equipment, and laboratory equipment as needed; completes fish and invertebrate identifications in both field and lab settings which includes following strict QA/QC protocols using a microscope and dichotomous keys; assists with the processing and management of offshore side-scan sonar data and offshore video data which includes the ability to use GIS software to process reef habitat data, and use of video imaging software to identify fish species and measure fish lengths; performs basic routine summaries of fisheries data used in preparing technical and scientific reports, oral presentations, and/or manuscripts as assigned; performs and participates in public outreach efforts as appropriate. The incumbent will be part of a large state-wide multidisciplinary team of fisheries scientists within the FIM Program and will have opportunities to participate in an array of other offshore and inshore fisheries research efforts across all Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)-FIM field laboratories. This position requires extensive travel to conduct both inshore and offshore field work. Travel to conduct offshore research will involve spending numerous consecutive days at sea every quarter, and travel to conduct inshore work will involve consecutive overnight hotel lodging to conduct field work throughout western Florida Panhandle estuaries. Incumbent must be able to perform strenuous physical activities in sometimes arduous weather conditions aboard offshore research vessels and while conducting inshore research sampling for long periods of time which includes heavy lifting.
Minimum Requirements
A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the biological sciences. A valid driver's license.
Preferred Experience
Applicants with the following experience may be given preference: previous work in a fisheries program using fisheries-independent sampling gears to survey fish populations in estuaries and/or offshore. Experience using dichotomous keys and either microscopes or video to identify juvenile and adult fishes found in Florida’s marine and estuarine environments. Experience trailering and operating small vessels up to 24ft in length.
Knowledge, Skill(s), and Abilities
Ability to conduct biological research using scientific methods. Ability to identify juvenile and adult fishes and invertebrates collected from Florida’s offshore marine and estuarine environments. Knowledge of principles and techniques used in fisheries research, including methods used for gathering and managing fisheries data. Ability to safely operate, trailer and maintain vehicles and small boats and motors. Ability to review, proof, enter and manage fisheries data following strict QA/QC procedures using various software packages (i.e., Excel, Access, SAS). Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and written, in professional and public settings. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with coworkers and the public. Skill in the use of fish sampling equipment (i.e., trawls, seines, traps, sonar), computers and related software (i.e., Microsoft Office Suite), and laboratory equipment (i.e., microscopes). Ability to participate in multidisciplinary fisheries research efforts across all FWRI-FIM field laboratories which may involve overnight travel and/or extended field trips. Ability to perform strenuous physical activities under arduous conditions (e.g. inclement weather, rough water, boat engine exhaust, shoreline wading) for long periods of time, including heavy lifting. Ability to work more than 40 hours per week as needed to complete field work and maintain a valid FL driver's license. Ability to complete a boater safety course, and first aid/CPR training within 6 months of hire.
To Apply
