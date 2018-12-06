The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has started a new tip line to help combat illegal drugs and other crimes in Franklin County.
The Tip Line Number is 743-FCSO – that's 743- 3276.
This number to report suspicious activity, illegal drug activity or theft.
The tip line will go directly to shift supervisors while on patrol.
The sheriff's office said they hope the tip line will lead to a more immediate response to crimes in the county.
This number is active 24/7.
