Eastpoint fishing pier closed for repairs

The County is shutting down the Eastpoint fishing pier until it can repair some of the damage caused by hurricane Michael.
County parks director Fonda Davis recommended the closure because of the liability concern.
He said he is afraid that someone will go to the pier at night and drive off the edge where the safety rail was damaged.
There is also some erosion making the public restrooms inaccessible and dangerous to approach.
Fonda said the damage will cost about 55 thousand dollars to fix.
The work will have to be bid out so it could be months before the repairs are done.
The fishing pier was created in 2004 after construction of the new bridge to St. George Island was completed.
The piers did come about one and a half million dollars to cover upkeep and other expenses.
