Bear-proof your garbage can this Saturday in Carrabelle

If you live in the unincorporated area of Franklin County and would like to bear-proof your garbage can, there will be a free event on Saturday at the Carrabelle fire house where you can get the hardware you need installed.Franklin County is partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help residents secure their garbage from bears.
Human-bear conflicts in our area are primarily caused by bears feeding from unsecured residential garbage.
Making garbage cans bear proof is one the most effective way to reduce conflicts with bears.
Franklin County recently received a grant to purchase hardware that can be added to regular, sturdy trash cans to make them bear resistant.
There will be an event in Carrabelle on December the 15th from 8:30 till noon at the Carrabelle fire house where residents can either pick up the hardware or bring their trash cans to have the hardware installed by volunteers.
