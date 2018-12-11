Hurricane Michael survivors in Florida now have until Monday, Dec. 17th to register for disaster assistance.
Homeowners and renters may be eligible for assistance to cover essential disaster-related needs not covered by insurance including grants to cover basic repairs to make their homes habitable, funds to cover disaster-related personal property losses, and various forms of temporary housing assistance.
Visit DisasterAssistance.gov to register online or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
Monday also is the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal disaster funds for homeowners, renters and businesses.
For more information, visit sba.gov/disaster or contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955.
Disaster survivors who need help with the registration process can visit any disaster recovery center to speak face to face with representatives from FEMA, SBA, HUD and other agencies.
http://live.oysterradio.com/