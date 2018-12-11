Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Hurricane Michael survivors in Florida now have until Monday, Dec. 17th to register for disaster assistance

Homeowners and renters may be eligible for assistance to cover essential disaster-related needs not covered by insurance including grants to cover basic repairs to make their homes habitable, funds to cover disaster-related personal property losses, and various forms of temporary housing assistance. 
Visit DisasterAssistance.gov to register online or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
Monday also is the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal disaster funds for homeowners, renters and businesses.
For more information, visit sba.gov/disaster or contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955.

Disaster survivors who need help with the registration process can visit any disaster recovery center to speak face to face with representatives from FEMA, SBA, HUD and other agencies. 


