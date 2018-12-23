Changes to the Renewal Process for Federal Permits

KEY MESSAGE:
NOAA Fisheries announces a final rule to make administrative revisions to the renewal process for federal vessel permits, licenses, endorsements, and dealer permits (hereafter referred to collectively as permits) in the Southeast Region.
NOAA Fisheries will continue to provide the permit holder notice of an upcoming expiration date, but this rule would remove the requirement that the renewal applications be printed and sent via mail.
WHEN RULE WILL TAKE EFFECT:
- The rule will take effect January 14, 2019
WHAT THIS MEANS:
- Renewal letters will continue to be mailed out 2 months prior to expiration date of their permit through a letter, email, or other appropriate means that may be available.
- Paper applications will not automatically be mailed out with renewal letters starting January 14, 2019.
- The permits office will include an Important Notice insert with the renewal letter listing the options for obtaining a renewal application.
- Permit and license holders will select which option works best for them:
- Renew and pay online (where available);
- Download paper application and submit by mail;
- Request application from Permits Office and submit by mail
(877-376-4877 M-F 8:00am EST - 4:30pm EST).
- Renewal letters will continue to contain permit reporting requirements and instructions for viewing vessel reporting status.
FORMAL FEDERAL REGISTER NAME/NUMBER: 83 FR 64032, published Dec. 13, 2018
For More Information Contact:
NOAA Fisheries
By Mail: Sarah Stephenson
NOAA Fisheries, Southeast Regional Office
263 13th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701-5505
By Phone: (727) 824-5305 Sustainable Fisheries Division
By Phone: (877) 376-4877 Permits Office
By FAX: (727) 824-5308