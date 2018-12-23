Holiday hunting and conservation opportunities

|
The holidays are a special time for friends and family to come together and enjoy beautiful outdoor Florida. Hunting opportunities abound this time of year. See what seasons are open and make plans today to go hunting.
Zone A
general gun and fall turkey seasons are open through Jan. 6
Zone B
fall turkey season is open through Jan. 27 and Zone B
general gun season is open through Feb. 17
Zone C
general gun and fall turkey seasons are open through Jan. 20 and Dec. 30, respectively
Zone D
general gun and fall turkey seasons are open through Feb. 17 and Jan. 13, respectively
- Snipe season is open through Feb. 15
- 3rd phase of dove (mourning and white-winged) season is open through Jan. 31
- Last phase of Canada goose season is open through Jan. 30
- Last phase of duck, coot, light geese (Snow, blue and Ross’) and merganser seasons are open through Jan. 27
- Woodcock season is open through Jan. 31.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been found in 10 deer from western Tennessee, making it the 26th state to be affected by CWD. CWD, a contagious neurological disease that causes deer to die, has not been detected in Florida. Hunters are an important ally in preventing CWD from entering Florida. To guard against importing CWD from other states, hunters should abide by the regulations outlined below that govern the transportation of hunter-harvested deer, elk, moose, caribou and other members of the deer family from CWD-affected states. Also, the FWC asks anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes call the toll-free CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) to report the location of the animal.
Wood ducks begin nesting as early as January in Florida, so now is a great time to build and place wood duck nest boxes
. Also, don’t forget to check and repair existing wood duck nest boxes and predator guards and replace nesting material as needed. Learn more about wood duck nest boxes
.
Wood ducks
typically nest in natural tree cavities, but these may be in short supply in some areas. Providing nest boxes can support the local population of these beautiful birds while providing opportunities for wildlife viewing.
The Youth Hunting Program
offers safe, educational, mentored hunts for youth who may not otherwise have a chance to experience hunting. These organized hunts provide opportunities to learn about conservation and gain new outdoor skills. Hunts for deer, turkey, wild hogs, small game and more are available for youth between 12 and 17 years old who have passed a hunter safety course and are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Volunteers provide places to hunt, meals and mentors at these family-oriented events. Visit the Youth Hunting Program event calendar
and sign up for a hunt today!
If you’re enjoying the outdoors around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida this winter, be on the lookout for opportunities to safely remove pythons from the wild. This nonnative species can be killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission. No permit is required. You also can lethally remove nonnative reptiles from 22 FWC-managed public lands without a license or permit. Learn more about python removal
.
Public land hunting opportunity deadlines
- Phase 3 (first-come, first-served) to obtain leftover youth spring turkey quotapermits started Dec. 20
- Returned fall quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the deer season during weekly application periods. These reissue drawings can be applied for between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
- Learn more about limited entry/quota hunt permits and check permit availabilityfor all limited entry/quota hunts throughout the hunting season
Wildlife management area (WMA) regulations brochures are available online only
Don't forget, before heading afield, print, take a screen shot, or download WMA regulations brochures and maps
to a mobile device so you can access them without an internet connection.
Take a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day. Learn more about Florida’s hunter safety course
options.
Bookmark these links for quick access to hunting information
Events
Youth Hunter Education Challenge event
When: Saturday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp
Register: Corinne.Davis@MyFWC.com or 352-625-2804
Note: Youth 18 and under are invited to learn about safe, responsible use of .22 rifles and muzzleloaders
American Daughters of Conservation Ladies' Dog Hunt
When: Jan. 18-21, 2019
Where: Northwest FloridaLearn more and register
Note: Event features tent camping and hunting instruction
Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop
When: Feb. 15-17, 2019
Where: West Palm BeachLearn more and register
Note: Opportunity for adults to learn about outdoor skills and conservation