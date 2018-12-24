Florida now has over 21.3 million residents

Even with all of the recent hurricanes, crazy Florida Man stories and reports of huge pythons in the swamps, people are still flocking to live in the Sunshine State.
The U.S. Census Bureau last week released new estimates showing Florida had about 21.3 million residents as of July 1st, making Florida the third most-populous state behind California and Texas.
Over 322 thousand people moved to the Sunshine State last year.
Florida has seen its population steadily increase from 18.8 million in 2010 to 21.3 million this year but we are still way behind California, which had an estimated 39.5 million people, and Texas, with 28.7 million residents.
Florida was the fifth fastest growing state behind Nevada, Idaho, Utah and Arizona.
There were a few states that lost population during the year including New York, Illinois, West Virginia, Louisiana, Hawaii, Mississippi, Alaska, Connecticut and Wyoming.
