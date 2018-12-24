Franklin County unemployment third highest in the state after Hurricane Michael

Franklin County unemployment nearly doubled in November – one of the after effects of Hurricane Michael.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was 5 percent last month, up from 2.9 percent in September.
237 people were looking for work in Franklin County in November, up from 134 the month before.
The workforce also decreased by 50 people.
Franklin County had the third highest unemployment rate in the state last month – behind Gulf and Bay Counties.
Usually we are near the bottom of the list.
Gulf County's unemployment was 8.4 percent in November – the highest in the state.
There were 529 people looking for work in Gulf County last month, up from166 people the month before.
Bay County's unemployment was 6.1 percent – making it the second highest in the state.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in November; Liberty County unemployment was 3.6 percent.
