Florida State University plans to expand the Coastal and Marine Lab in St. Teresa and has extended the deadline for gifts it will match to help fund the expansion.
The deadline is now the end of March 2019, with a goal of raising at least $300,000 in private support.
The cornerstone of the expansion plans is “Discovery Hall” which would be located on 72 acres across Highway 98 from the existing Marine Lab.
FSU says the new building would provide space for activities that the current laboratory cannot.
The existing labs were built in 1968 and are still useful as a staging area for field research and for holding animals and conducting experiments.
They are too small for new faculty, graduate students and visiting researchers andare also not well suited for “dry” laboratories and the use of the state-of-the art technology required to expand FSU's research capabilities.
Discovery Hall would provide more lab space, offices, and meeting space as well as a large lobby with an aquarium displaying sea life from the local area.
It would also have interactive displays for students to learn about the coastal and marine environment and an event space with a Gallery of Florida Art and an auditorium for lectures, events, and receptions.
Discovery Hall is estimated to cost $7.5 million, which includes all brick-and-mortar, technology and furnishings.
The private sector can get involved through a number of naming and other opportunities.
To find out more go to the FSU Marine lab website at marinelab.fsu.edu.
