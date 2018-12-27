Franklin County is investigating whether it can move the elections office in Apalachicola from its current location to the old Amerigas Building on Highway 98.
Elections supervisor Heather Riley said her office needs more space and additional security, which the Amerigas building could provide.
The building is 3000 square feet, divided evenly between storage and office space.
It also has new electric, flooring, plumbing and air conditioning.
The county would like to purchase the building instead of lease it as they do the current building, but don't yet know what the terms of the purchase would be.
The county commission has given County Administrator Michael Moron the authority to begin negotiations with the building's owner so he can get more information.
The county commission said it would also like to have its own appraisal done and see what other upgrades need to be completed so the supervisor of Election can actually use the building.
Moron will also begin a pre-application with the US Department of Agriculture on a grant/loan to fund the purchase which could lead to the USDA paying a part of the purchase price.
Heather Riley said even if the county does not buy the building there will have to be some major work done at the current location because it is just not big enough and is not well laid out for the elections office.
She added that the Amerigas building would provide enough room in the front office so people could early vote without having access to stored elections equipment which is an existing security issue.
http://live.oysterradio.com/