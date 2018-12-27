Mediacom Communications is offering $55,000 in scholarships for high school seniors who plan to further their education.
This is the 17th year of the program which awards $1,000 dollar Scholarships to 55 high school seniors.
Students have to live in an area where Mediacom delivers internet and cable services but that includes most of our area including all of Franklin County.
Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers.
The money can be used for college or vocational training from any accredited post-secondary institution.
Applications are available at the Franklin County school in Eastpoint and at the mediacom customer service office in Apalachicola.
Or just go on-line to www.mediacomworldclass.com.
You can also find a list of previous winners on their website.
There is still some time to get your application.
They are due on or before February 15th.
