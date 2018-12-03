Fort Meyers man dies in singe plane crash along the Apalachicola River

The Franklin County Sheriff's department said that 73 year old Lewis Cameron Midlam crashed in a Cessna 210 at about 6:10 Friday night, shortly after taking off from the Apalachicola airport.
Neighbors reported the crash to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office – the crash site had to be accessed by boat.
The Franklin County sheriff's office along with Apalachicola police officers and FWC officers responded to the scene.
Midlam's body was then taken to shore by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, then transported to the morgue in Tallahassee.
The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, Continental Motors Group and Air Safety Cessna.
