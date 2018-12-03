CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
Wakulla Springs State Park Hosts Evening River Cruise and Dinner at Historic Wakulla Lodge
WHAT: Evening Cruise and Dinner
WHEN: Dec. 8, 2018
4:30 - 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park
550 Wakulla Park Drive
Wakulla Springs, FL 32327
HOW: Tickets are $29 per person
Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 850-421-2000.
Enjoy an early evening cruise on the scenic Wakulla River followed by the culinary delights of a dinner buffet in the historic Wakulla Springs Lodge. Participants must arrive at the park by 4:30 p.m. to check in at the front desk of the lodge and meet the captain at the waterfront for a prompt 5 p.m. departure.