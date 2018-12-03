Monday, December 3, 2018

Wakulla Springs State Park Hosts Evening River Cruise and Dinner at Historic Wakulla Lodge

Calendar Announcement Banner
CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

Wakulla Springs State Park Hosts Evening River Cruise and Dinner at Historic Wakulla Lodge

WHAT:       Evening Cruise and Dinner 
WHEN:      Dec. 8, 2018
                  4:30 - 8:00 p.m.
WHERE:   Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park
                  550 Wakulla Park Drive
                  Wakulla Springs, FL 32327 
HOW:        Tickets are $29 per person
                  Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 850-421-2000.
Enjoy an early evening cruise on the scenic Wakulla River followed by the culinary delights of a dinner buffet in the historic Wakulla Springs Lodge. Participants must arrive at the park by 4:30 p.m. to check in at the front desk of the lodge and meet the captain at the waterfront for a prompt 5 p.m. departure. 
For more information about this event, please contact Jeffrey.Hugo@dep.state.fl.us 


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at