The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will hold a public hearing in Destin on Tuesday to take public comments on Draft Amendment 50

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will hold ten public hearings and a webinar over the next few months to take public comments on Draft Amendment 50 – which would allow states to manage recreational red snapper fishing.
The Council is currently considering a plan that would provide flexibility to the Gulf states to set the recreational red snapper fishing season and potentially other management measures.
The proposal has been under consideration for a number of years but there has been a growing call for the changes as the recreational fishing season for red snapper in federal waters has become progressively shorter despite regular increases in the recreational annual catch limit .
The closest public hearing to our area will be on Tuesday, December the 4nd in Destin.
There will also be a webinar on January the 17th.
Interested fishermen can also comment on-line at the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council website.
http://gulfcouncil.org/fishery-management/proposed-amendments/
