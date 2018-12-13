Franklin County is asking for the public's help in cracking down on unlicensed contractors working in the county.
County administrator Michael Moron said that the county since Hurricane Michael the county has received a number of complaints of unlicensed contractor activity, but there is likely much more that is going unreported.
The County's building official has been traveling through some of the hardest hit areas of the county and has issued stop work orders when he finds non-permitted work going on.
Unfortunately he can't cover the whole county by himself and the county can't afford more inspectors, so they are asking for the public to help.
Reporting this activity is as simple as contacting the County’s Planning, Building, and Zoning office.
You can do that by calling 653-9783.
You can also go to the county's website at www.franklincountyflorida.com and use the “Report A Concern” link on the site.
Any reports that are made will be investigated by the county building official.
