If you have old computers or half used buckets of paint or other potentially hazardous trash sitting around the house, you might want to haul it to the landfill on Saturday morning.
The Franklin County landfill will hold its annual Household hazardous Waste roundup from 9 till noon on Saturday.
During Household hazardous Waste roundup, you can dispose of hazardous waste like paint and household chemicals, fluorescent tubes, oil, batteries, as well as electronics and computers without paying a tipping fee.
All you have to do is haul the stuff to the Franklin County landfill at 210 Highway 65 just north of Eastpoint.
If you have any questions about Household hazardous Waste roundup, you can call the landfill at 670-8167.
