Local elementary school students faced off Thursday in the annual 4-H/ Tropicana public speaking contest.
The students, who represented both of Franklin County’s public schools as well as the First Baptist School in Apalachicola, were asked to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of 3 judges.
This year's winner in the 6th grade division was Mya Huckeba from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School who talked about the importance of dance.
Zariah Harvey from the ABC school came in second with a speech about dancer Misty Copeland.
The winner in the 4th and 5th grade division was Elena Rodriguez, from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School whose topic was “Camping.”
Bailey Allen, also from the ABC school, came in second with a speech about gymnastics
Other speech topics included softball, my cat, bizarre dinosaurs, the Eastpoint Fire and Hurricane Michael.
All the contestants got plaques – the winners get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.
Elena Rodriguez and Mya Huckeba will also represent Franklin County at the District Competition in May in Liberty County.
