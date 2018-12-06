The Public shooting range on Highway 65 is open again after the county did some quick upgrades to make the range safer.
County workers built up the berm at the site and and shaped it so it better protects areas around the range.
There have been reports of stray bullets near and around the landfill, county jail and animal shelter and much of the blame was put on people putting their targets on top of the existing berm instead of in front of it.
The range is the only public shooting range in the county.
It is more busy than usual right now as deer hunting season is beginning and more people are sighting their rifles.
Commissioners hope to build a new firing range further away from people - but say this is a good short term solution.
