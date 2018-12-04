Free Hurricane Michael Disaster Legal Assistance Offered for Franklin County Residents
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. (LSNF) in partnership with the FEMA Disaster Relief Centers (DRC) will have staff and local volunteer attorneys available at the FEMA Disaster Relief Center in Carrabelle at the Carrabelle Public Library (311 Saint James Ave.) every Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (except holidays) until the FEMA facility closes. Attorneys will be available onsite at no cost to answer legal questions and provide assistance to individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Michael.
WHAT: Hurricane Michael Disaster Legal Assistance
WHO: Legal Services of North Florida
FEMA Disaster Relief Centers
WHEN: Wednesdays (except holidays)
December 5, 12, 19
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC): Carrabelle Public Library
311 Saint James Ave. - Carrabelle, FL
About LSNF
Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) is one of seven legal services organizations in Florida funded by the Legal Services Corporation (LSC). LSC is a private, not-for-profit Corporation created by an Act of Congress to ensure low-income people have equal access to the courts nationwide. LSNF receives financial assistance primarily from the following sources: Legal Services Corporation, The Florida Bar Foundation, Department of Justice, Internal Revenue Service, the Area Agency on Aging, United Way, the Attorney General, local governments and private contributions. For more information about LSNF, visit lsnf.org.
