2019 Tour of Homes Supporter Request

|
The eighth annual St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held on February 9, 2019. The Tour is the principal fundraiser for the St. George Lighthouse Association and with the hard work of volunteers and supporters such as yourselves, the 2018 Tour brought in over $16,000!
Proceeds from previous Tours helped fund the creation of our Fresnel lens replica, proudly displayed in our Keeper’s House Museum, as well helping to preserve and maintain the historic Lighthouse, the Keepers House and St. George Lighthouse Park.
To assist with the expenses of the Tour, we are once again offering “Supporter” sponsorships to individuals. For a contribution of $50.00, your name along with your city and state of residence will be listed in the Tour program and on the Sponsor page of the Tour website as a Supporter of the St. George Island Tour of Homes. Please consider demonstrating your support of the Lighthouse with a tax-deductible Tour of Homes sponsorship contribution.
We continue to offer Business Sponsorships for $125.00 which include an expanded listing with contact information and a link to your business website. If you would like to add your business to the list of Business Sponsors, please let me know and I will email you an information form. Many thanks to the businesses that have already signed on as Sponsors for 2019.
Like the reconstruction of the Cape St. George Lighthouse, the Tour is a community event that would not be possible without the support of our volunteers and sponsors. Response to the Tour has been overwhelmingly positive and we hope that we can count on your participation to make the 2019 Tour of Homes another success.
To become a supporter, visit our website at sgitourofhomes.com and click on 2019 Supporter Info. Alternatively, you can download and complete the Supporter Payment Form and send your sponsorship contribution, made payable to the St. George Lighthouse Association, to:
St George Lighthouse Association
2B E Gulf Beach Dr.
St. George Island, FL 32328
Attn: 2019 Tour of Homes
As always, thank you for your ongoing support of our historic Lighthouse!
Kate Aguiar
Executive Director
St. George Lighthouse Association