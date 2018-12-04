The Franklin County Public Libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle are taking registrations for their program “Music as a Second Language.”
The program is for kids aged 8 to 18 who would like to lean to play a musical instrument – its funded through the Rock by the Sea fundraiser which is held every year at Harry A’s on St. George Island.
The program provides individual music lessons in guitar, keyboard, drums, xylophone, ukulele and voice.
It’s a 20 week program that begins in mid-January and ends with a recital.
Students who make it through the entire program get to keep their instrument.
Space is limited so get your applications as soon as possible – they are available at the county libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
Registration for the program runs through December the 31st.
