FWC seeks input on bay scallop long-term management solutions and announces 2019 regional season dates in most areas

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is gathering input on the bay scallop season structure for 2020 and beyond via an online survey. The agency has also set the 2019 regional season dates for bay scallop harvest for most of the areas that will be open to harvest.
Survey Information
The FWC is working toward a long-term season structure that it proposes to be effective in 2020.
To have your feedback included in this planning, participate in the survey by visitingSurveyMonkey.com/r/
BayScallops2018. A draft rule on this season structure is anticipated to be discussed at the February Commission meeting.
Scallop Season Information
The 2019 regional seasons for bay scallop harvest from Franklin through Hernando counties will be the same as they were in 2018.
Pasco County dates were slightly modified to ensure the season in that region opens on a Friday.
The St. Joseph Bay/Gulf County season has not yet been set due to potential impacts from an ongoing red tide. The FWC is working closely with researchers and the community to determine how to move forward with the 2019 season in that region.
The following regionally-specific bay scallop open seasons have been created by executive order for 2019 only:
- Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County (including Carrabelle, Lanark and St. Marks): July 1 through Sept. 24. This region includes all state waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County to Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County.
- The remaining portion of Taylor County and all of Dixie County (including Keaton Beach and the Steinhatchee area): the third Saturday in June (June 15) through Sept. 10. This region includes all state waters east of Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County and north of Alligator Pass Daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County.
- Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties (including Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa): July 1 through Sept. 24. This region includes all state waters south of Alligator Pass Daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County and north of the Hernando – Pasco county line.
- Pasco County: July 19-28. This region includes all state waters south of the Hernando – Pasco county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, and includes all waters of the Anclote River. -30-
-
- Learn more about bay scallop regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing, click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops.”
http://live.oysterradio.com/