Red Tide continues to be found in water samples taken from Northwest Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said red tide was observed in or offshore of Escambia, Santa Rosa and Gulf counties.
It was found in 3 water samples taken around the St. Joe Bay on December the 3rd.
It was found in low concentrations at Black's Island, Park Point Circle and Dupont Drive.
There were no positive samples taken from Franklin or Wakulla Counties last week.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine algae called Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.
http://myfwc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=87162eec3eb846218cec711d16462a72
