The Florida Department of Transportation began reconstruction work this week on County Road 30A in Gulf County.
The road was severely damaged during Hurricane Michael
The project will also include repairing various washout areas on C.R. 30E in Cape San Blas and along Highway 98 in Port St Joe.
C.R. 30A will be closed from Highway 98 to C.R. 30E and traffic detoured during construction via
Country Club Road.
Construction on the $616,000 project is estimated to be complete Summer 2019.
Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
