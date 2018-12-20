The US Small Business Administration loaned local businesses over 5 and a half million dollars since Hurricane Michael hit the coast in early October.
As of December the 17th the SBA had made 134 loans in Franklin County totaling 5,557,900 dollars.
109 of those were home loans, 19 were business loans for physical damages, and 6 loans were to businesses for working capital money
The deadline for loans for physical damage is now past but the deadline for working capital loans for small businesses or non-profit organizations is July 11th.
Businesses and non-profits are eligible for loans of up to 2 million dollars for economic damage from loss of income.
Small businesses or non-profit organizations can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans online at disasterloan.sba.gov, or by calling 800-659-2955.
