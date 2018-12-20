Outgoing County judge Van Russell bids farewell to Franklin County Commission

Outgoing County judge Van Russell took the opportunity Tuesday to say good-bye to the Franklin County Commission.
Russell was first elected Franklin County judge in 1989 – he did not seek re-election this year and will be replaced by local attorney Gordon Shuler in January.
Russell stopped by Tuesday's County Commission meeting to tell everyone what a great privilege it has been to serve the people of Franklin County for the past 30 years.
He thanked the commission and the clerk of court for all of their support and said he has enjoyed his job and wished everyone the best.
