Franklin County's graduation rate increased last year for the third year in a row.
Franklin County’s graduation rate for the 2017-2018 school year was 77.3 percent – up from just 74.6 percent the year before.
That's the highest graduation rate Franklin County has seen in at least the last 6 years.
In 2014 our graduation rate was only 49 percent.
Franklin County is still lagging behind the state average.
The statewide graduation average was 86.1 percent last year.
Gulf County saw its graduation rate fall a little from 84.7 percent to just over 82 percent.
In Wakulla County the graduation rate rose from 86.7 percent to 90.1 percent.
In Liberty County the graduation fell from nearly 82 percent to 77 percent.
The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
