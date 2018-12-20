Thursday, December 20, 2018

Residents in Franklin and Gulf Counties are currently paying some of the highest gasoline prices in the state.

According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is 2.27.

In Franklin County its 2.67, in Gulf County its 2.55.

Wakulla County drivers are paying an average of 2.29 a gallon.

Meanwhile some areas like Clay and Duval counties are paying an average of 2.14 a gallon.


AAA says they expect gas prices to fall over the next few months, which should help local drivers at the pump.  


