Residents in Franklin and Gulf Counties are currently paying some of the highest gasoline prices in the state.
According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is 2.27.
In Franklin County its 2.67, in Gulf County its 2.55.
Wakulla County drivers are paying an average of 2.29 a gallon.
Meanwhile some areas like Clay and Duval counties are paying an average of 2.14 a gallon.
AAA says they expect gas prices to fall over the next few months, which should help local drivers at the pump.
